Now, pay property tax with 30% rebate till July 31

Chandigarh, June 29
The Haryana Government has taken a significant step towards ensuring ease and convenience to citizens by offering a 30% rebate in the interest amount on depositing property tax by July 31. The rebate, which was previously only 10%, has been increased by a whopping 20%, providing great relief to all sections residing in urban areas.
An official spokesperson of the ULB Department highlighted how the government has streamlined the process of paying property tax and is spreading awareness about this scheme to ensure that maximum can avail rebate.
