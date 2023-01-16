Now, poor can seek funds for medical care

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 15

To provide better medical facilities to the economically weak section of Haryana, the state government is implementing various schemes to provide them access to super-speciality hospitals by providing financial aid to the patients through Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

Taking another step, the Haryana Government has amended the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund scheme to ensure that poor people can get immediate treatment benefits. Besides the treatment of three diseases, financial assistance is being provided to the patients for the treatment of 25 chronic diseases under this scheme, a spokesperson said.

Applicants seeking financial assistance can avail the facility through the SARAL portal of the government. The amount of financial assistance from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund will be directly transferred to the bank account of the applicant or beneficiary. He said for financial assistance on medical grounds from the CM Relief Fund, the applicants can apply on the SARAL Portal through her/his Parivar Pehchan Patra ID by uploading relevant documents like medical bills, OPD bills etc.

He said as per the amendments made in Chief Minister’s Relief Fund scheme, if any disease was not being covered under Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, then the beneficiaries of Ayushman Bharat Yojana will get benefits under this scheme.

The spokesperson said in order to take benefits of the scheme, a time limit of four days has been set for the verification of the property and five days for the verification of civil surgeon’s office related work.