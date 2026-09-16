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Home / Haryana / Now, sewermen, sanitation staffers can become clerks in Haryana

Now, sewermen, sanitation staffers can become clerks in Haryana

The Haryana Government has amended the service rules to allow sanitation workers and sewermen to be promoted

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Bhartesh Singh Thakur
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:34 AM Sep 16, 2026 IST
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A 10-day window has been given to file objections. File photo
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The Haryana Government has amended the service rules to allow sanitation workers and sewermen to be promoted as clerks in municipal corporations. It was one of the demands of the Nagar Palika Karamchari Sangh, which led to a 37-day strike by sanitation workers across Haryana. The government had accepted their demand on September 11.

The amendments to the Haryana Municipal Corporation Employees (Recruitment and Conditions) Service Rules, 1998, were notified on September 14 by Commissioner and Secretary, Urban Local Bodies Department, Ashok Meena. A 10-day window has been given to file objections.

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For 20% posts of clerks in MCs, which are filled by promotion, now, along with peons, watchmen, bill distributors, library attendants, complaint attendants, khalasis, fero khalasis, and ward coolies, the safai karamcharis and sewermen will also be eligible after five years’ experience on regular appointments. They are required to be 10+2 and should have Hindi or Sanskrit as one of the subjects in matriculation or Hindi as a subject in higher education.

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The condition for departmental tests in Hindi and English at the 10+2 level for recruitment by promotion, which existed earlier, has been removed. For direct recruitment to 80% of posts, the requirement for computer knowledge has also been waived. The basic qualification to become a safari karamchari or sewerman in Haryana is the just ability to read and write. As per draft rules, earlier, the qualification for peons, head malis, chowkidars was matriculation for filling 20% of clerk posts by promotion. Now, it has been raised to 10+2, and safai mazdoors are also eligible for promotion after five years’experience.

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