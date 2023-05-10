Now, shell out 5% more for water in Faridabad

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, May 9

The tariff for drinking water supplied by the Faridabad Metropolitan Development Authority (FMDA) has been increased by 5%. The revised rate of Rs 10.50 per 1,000 litres per day will be charged from consumers, including the Faridabad MC in the upcoming billing cycle.

Though the decision to this effect was taken a few months ago, the revised price was made applicable from April 1. The increase is not expected to significantly impact consumers, said an FMDA official, adding that the rate has been made applicable on the supply made to the MC, other such institutions and residential societies, which in turn supply water to the end consumer.