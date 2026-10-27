Now, skip queues, register online for hospital visits in Haryana

The Haryana Government has expanded digital healthcare services to reduce waiting time at government hospitals, simplify registration and make public healthcare more accessible to patients across the state.

The Health Department has extended online outpatient department (OPD) pre-registration through the e-Upchar Hospital Management Information System, allowing patients to book appointments and complete registration formalities before reaching hospitals.

Advertisement

The department has also introduced ‘Scan-and-Register’ facilities at 118 healthcare institutions under the e-Hospital system. The service enables patients to register digitally using their smartphones.

Advertisement

In another initiative, UPI-based payments have been introduced at 610 public healthcare institutions, including district civil hospitals, civil and sub-divisional hospitals, community health centres and primary health centres.

Patients can use digital payments for OPD and inpatient department (IPD) registration, medico-legal cases and other services, reducing dependence on cash transactions and easing congestion at payment counters.

Advertisement

Additional Chief Secretary, Health and Family Welfare, Dr Sumita Misra, said the initiatives aimed to make government healthcare more convenient, transparent and citizen-centric.

“As the Health Department increasingly adopts technology-driven governance, the healthcare sector is emerging as a key beneficiary, with digital tools being used to bring faster, more accessible and patient-friendly services,” she said.

However, traditional walk-in registration and cash payment facilities will continue to remain available, ensuring that elderly patients and those who do not use smartphones are not inconvenienced.

The initiative follows a pilot project at the District Civil Hospital in Panipat and has now been extended across all districts.

Health officials said the reforms were expected to reduce paperwork and registration queues while improving the efficiency of service delivery at government hospitals.