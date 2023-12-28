Now, traffic violators in Gurugram can pay fine online

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, December 27

Traffic violators in Gurugram can now pay fines online through UPI, Paytm. The facility to pay fine online through UPI will begin in the city from tomorrow.

DCP (traffic) Virender Vij said in a city like Gurugram, most people make digital payments and were facing trouble in paying fines through offline mode. Keeping in mind the problems of the residents, on the request of the Gurugram police, the government has allowed online payment of fines. The traffic challan fine can now be paid online through UPI from tomorrow.

Despite heavy fines and strict measures by the traffic police, this year too passengers violated traffic rules in Gurugram. Traffic fines amounting to Rs 9 lakh a day were collected in Gurugram. As per the data of the traffic police, as many as 1,44,8054 challans were issued and Rs 31,26,74,300 was collected from violators till December 26.

“The police is ready to ensure orderly and smooth operation of traffic in Gurugram. This year, an initiative was taken up to issue challans to people changing lanes while driving. Lane-changing was monitored with the help of drones for the first time,” the DCP said.

