Now, women extension lecturers in Haryana can seek transfer after marriage

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Rohtak, May 30

Women extension lecturers (resource persons) working in government colleges across the state would now be able to seek their transfer to other districts in case they get married in some other district from the place where they are presently posted.

Decision Welcome Around 2,000 extension lecturers are engaged in government colleges in state and many are women and also unmarried. The decision is welcome, but should be applicable to all married women. Rampal Badhwar, leader, Extension lecturers’ Association

The Department of Higher Education (DHE) has taken a decision in this respect in view of an order issued by the Punjab and Haryana High Court. As per the decision, an eligible extension lecturer would send her representation for re-engagement in another district to the DHE with a copy of her marriage certificate along with the residence proof of the spouse within two months of the marriage, said sources.

Sources maintained that the Director General (Higher Education) would then decide to re-engage the incumbent in a government college of the district preferred/nearby district where vacancy/sufficient workload was available as per the seniority and the provision envisaged in the policy dated March 4, 2020. The decision would be applicable from the date of the policy. Such women are daily passengers and have to face a lot of inconvenience in travelling,” said Rampal Badhwar, a leader of the Extension Lecturers Association.