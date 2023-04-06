NRI duped of Rs 75,000 by packers and movers firm

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, April 5

A packers and movers company allegedly duped an NRI of over Rs 75,000 on the pretext of sending household items to the US.

Even after taking the money, the company did not deliver the items and did not respond to the victim. An FIR has been registered at the Civil Line police station.

In his complaint, Sandeep Hinduja, a local resident who lived in the US for 18 years and came to Gurugram in May last year, said he had to send some household items to the US. He contacted International Movers and Packers Company, said to be located in Ashok Vihar Phase-3, and the firm raised a bill of Rs 74,572.

“In May last year, a man, Rajendra Jangda, came to my house with four others and loaded the items in a tempo. I had paid through a cheque. The goods have not reached the US yet. Vinod Sen, owner of the company, kept ignoring the issue when I contacted him. I visited the address where the company was said to be located, but found nothing there,” said Hinduja.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered against the accused and company under Sections 419 (cheating by impersonation), 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC at the Civil Line police station on Tuesday.