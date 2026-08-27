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Home / Haryana / NRIs pitch in to tackle cellphone addiction among kids in Haryana

NRIs pitch in to tackle cellphone addiction among kids in Haryana

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Akanksha Sharma
Nakodar, Updated At : 01:12 AM Aug 27, 2026 IST
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Children attend music classes in Kang Sabu village, Nakodar in Jalandhar. Tribune Photo Sarabjit Singh, with Aakanksha Story
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A group of non-resident Indians (NRIs) have pitched in to wean children off cellphone addiction in Kang Sabu village, Nakodar.

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Gurbani Kaur (6), along with 60 other children, is attending weekend classes to get rid of excessive use of mobile phones. Once she settles down, Gurbani’s mother watches her carrying the hope that these 3-4 hours each weekend might bring about a change. “She is always on her phone and plays games all the time. It bothers me,” her mother said.

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The NRIs have helped set up free weekend classes for children aged 6 to 18. The idea is not simply to take phones away from them but to teach them how to use technology mindfully and also to give them something meaningful to turn to instead.

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The sessions encourage students to use their mobile phones only for homework and to explore additional educational websites and channels related to important syllabus topics. The programme also offers classes in harmonium and tabla, as well as Gurbani, Punjab’s history, and turban tying, so that children develop some other hobbies and interests as well.

The initiative comes amid growing concerns over on the impact of online gaming and excessive use of phones on children. This is in contrast to the shocking case that had emerged from Nawanshahr, where three students had consumed a poisonous substance after allegedly facing losses in an online game. Two of the three had died. Behind the initiative are Kamaljit Singh, Baljit Singh, and Baljinder Singh from the UK and Avtar Singh Sodhi from Canada.

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Speaking to The Tribune, NRI Baljit said the intention was to protect the younger generation before harmful influences took hold.

“We are already losing many youngsters to drugs, but we want this generation, which is still young, to be protected at any cost,” he said. The group operates through the Kang Sabu NRI Welfare Society and also organizes sports competitions in the village. “Saadiyan peedhiyan gwaach rahiyaan (our generations are getting lost). We want children to remain alert in life and become successful,” Baljit said.

The classes are held mostly on weekends at the home of Sarwan Singh.“The NRIs are very concerned. They asked me to do something. Thus, I offered my home for these sessions,” Sarwan said.

Government school teacher Ravinder Singh Kang, who engages with children and delivers lectures, said the urgency behind the initiative became even clearer after he recently learned of an incident where a child allegedly attacked another after losing an online game.

Inside the room, the change is visible with notes of harmonium, the rhythm of a tabla and the collective singing of shabads. Music teacher Yadwinder Kaul explains kids how prolonged exposure to the Internet and addiction to online games can affect their minds, habits and well-being.

Class VII student Kulraj Singh said, “Earlier, I used to play games on the phone. Now, my screen time has reduced a lot.” Suman Bala, a housewife, said her 8-year-old daughter once found it difficult to stay away from the phone. “She had become very irritable. My daughter has been coming here for two months and I can see an improvement,” she said.

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