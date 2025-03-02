NSDC to set up future skills centre in Meerut

The National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) is setting up a ‘Centre for Future Skills’ at Chaudhary Charan Singh University (CCSU) in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut to empower youth with new technology courses like artificial intelligence.

“This centre is a great initiative to facilitate students in getting trained in new-age courses like AI, healthcare, machine learning etc,” Union Minister of State for Skill Development Jayant

Chaudhary said.

According to officials, the centre is one among the 50 planned centres

nationwide.