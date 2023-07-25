‘NSS camps vital for cultural exchange’

Tribune News Service

Rewari, July 24

Talking about National Service Scheme (NSS), Higher Education Minister Moolchand Sharma said the camps provided students with an opportunity to understand and exchange the culture, dialect and customs of other states and helped in developing students’ overall personality. He was speaking at the valedictory session of the seven-day National Integration Camp at Indira Gandhi University in Meerpur village here today.

