‘NSS camps vital for cultural exchange’

Rewari, July 24
Talking about National Service Scheme (NSS), Higher Education Minister Moolchand Sharma said the camps provided students with an opportunity to understand and exchange the culture, dialect and customs of other states and helped in developing students’ overall personality. He was speaking at the valedictory session of the seven-day National Integration Camp at Indira Gandhi University in Meerpur village here today.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Parliament Monsoon session: Several opposition MPs move notices seeking discussion on Manipur situation
The Monsoon Session has seen repeated adjournments in the fa...
Pakistan intruder killed as BSF foils narcotic smuggling along international border in J-K's Samba
Four kilograms of narcotic substance was recovered from the ...
North Korea fires 2 short-range ballistic missiles after US submarine arrives in South Korea
North Korea's missile launches is called a 'grave provocatio...
Video: Karnataka youth swept away by overflowing waters in a blink while creating instagram reels
With rivers and rivulets in spate, many waterfalls have come...
Rain alert for Punjab, Himachal, Haryana, Uttarakhand; HP must brace for flashfloods, landslips
Weatherman asks people to avoid travel to hill states