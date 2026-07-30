NSS volunteer of MD University Rohtak receives Hindustan Youth Icon Award

Raghav Bansal, a National Service Scheme (NSS) volunteer of Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU), has been honoured with the Hindustan Youth Icon Award-2026 for his outstanding contribution to social service. The award was presented at a national-level ceremony held at Maa Shakumbhari University, Saharanpur, on July 28.

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Associated with the NSS since 2023, Raghav has been actively involved in community service and awareness campaigns. He has planted over 100 saplings, donated blood seven times, and was earlier named Best Volunteer at both the district and university levels for the 2024-25 academic session.

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Congratulating him, MDU NSS Programme Coordinator Prof. Savita Rathee said the recognition reflected the spirit of selfless service promoted through the NSS and would inspire more students to contribute to society and nation-building.

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The university administration, faculty members and NSS volunteers also congratulated Raghav on his achievement.