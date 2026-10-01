NSUI protests in Sirsa over ‘vote chori’ claims

Strap: Demands electoral transparency

Our Correspondent

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Sirsa, September 30

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Members of the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) staged a protest outside the Mini Secretariat in Sirsa on Wednesday, alleging “vote chori”, discrepancies in electoral rolls and irregularities in the election process. The protest was led by NSUI youth leader Adikarta Makan Tanwar, son of former MP Dr Ashok Tanwar. Demonstrators raised slogans against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and gheraoed the office of the Deputy Commissioner.

As part of the protest, NSUI activists burnt an effigy of Gyanesh Kumar and demanded greater transparency and accountability in the electoral process.

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Addressing the gathering, Tanwar said concerns being raised over electoral rolls and the election process should be addressed in a fair and transparent manner. He said voters’ rights were fundamental to democracy and issues related to elections deserved clear and timely answers.

The NSUI demanded the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and sought a comprehensive review of election-related decisions taken during his tenure.

Tanwar also alleged that the Election Commission was functioning at the behest of the Central Government. He said the NSUI would continue to raise issues concerning transparency and accountability in the electoral process.

During the protest, activists raised slogans in support of voter rights and electoral transparency. They maintained that elections were the cornerstone of democracy and that any concerns regarding electoral rolls should be addressed through a transparent and accountable process.