Nuh bank robbery: Rs 42.5 lakh recovered

Nuh, September 4
In the Sarva Haryana Gramin Bank robbery, all three accused cashier, business correspondence and the shopkeeper confessed to have committed the crime to pay off their debts. The accused had hatched the conspiracy a month ago. The police have recovered Rs 42.5 lakh cash and a motorcycle from their possession.
According to the police, the accused had stolen a total Rs 48,33,240 from the vault of the bank on August 30. An FIR was registered at Rojka Meo police station. A team led by SHO Inspector Naresh Yadav cracked the case with the arrest of bank cashier Prateek of Kaithal; Imran, a resident of Ghasera village and shopkeeper Gaurav Saini, resident of Indri.
“We have recovered Rs 42.50 lakh cash and a motorcycle from their possession while further probe is underway,” said the police said.
