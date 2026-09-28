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Home / Haryana / Nuh BJP leader Zahid Hussain gets ‘extortion' call for Rs 5 crore

Nuh BJP leader Zahid Hussain gets ‘extortion' call for Rs 5 crore

Nuh BJP leader Zahid Hussain receives threat call from a person claiming to be associated with the Lawrence-Godara gang

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Sanjay Yadav
Gurugram, Updated At : 08:16 PM Sep 28, 2026 IST
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The caller has demanded Rs 5 crore in extortion and threatened him with dire consequences if the extortion money was not paid. iStock photo
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Nuh BJP leader and former Panchayat Samiti chairman Zahid Hussain has received a threat call from a person claiming to be associated with the Lawrence-Godara gang.

The caller has demanded Rs 5 crore in extortion and threatened him with dire consequences if the extortion money was not paid.

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“After about a minute to a minute and a half, the accused disconnected the call. Shortly thereafter, they called again and demanded a ‘yes’ or ‘no’ answer, threatening that I would be killed if the money was not arranged quickly. Following this, I apprised the SP, Nuh, of the matter,” Zahid said.

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“Preliminary investigation has revealed that the number used for the call is registered in the name of an individual from Uttar Pradesh. Details regarding the accused’s place of residence are being traced using the mobile number. The accused will soon be located and arrested,” a senior police officer said.

A case was registered.

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