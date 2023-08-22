Nuh clashes: Cops on lookout for 80 accused evading arrest

Tribune News Service

Sumedha Sharma

Gurugram, August 21

Tired of regular raids and earning bad name, village panchayats of Nuh, after being coaxed by the police, are now coming together to identify and “hand over” the communal violence accused to the police. Taking a lead in this regard is Singar village in Nuh where the village panchayat “delivered” five persons, accused of taking part in acts of violence within the district, to the police.

The villagers handed over these individuals to the Bichhor police late on Sunday night. The suspects are accused of targeting devotees who were trapped in a temple in the village during the violence.

The Singar village panchayat’s decision to hand over the suspects to the police was made after continuous raids by the Nuh police in the area. The Nuh police are currently looking for 80 accused evading arrest in communal violence and have been consistently engaging in meetings with members of both communities. They have been urging members of the communities to ask the perpetrators of the violent incidents to surrender before the police.

The village sarpanch, Mohammad Shakit, said, “The decision to hand over the suspects was taken to prevent further tension in the village due to the ongoing police raids. The panchayat aims to cooperate with the police to ensure peace in the village. We panchayat members are working to convince the families of the suspects to cooperate with the police investigation and encourage their children, who have taken shelter in other villages, to return.”

Superintendent of Police Narendra Bijarania appreciated the initiative taken by the villagers in handing over the suspects involved in the violence. He emphasised that action would be taken only against those found guilty and the innocent would be released after questioning.

“The innocent have nothing to fear and more the villagers and panchayats cooperate, the sooner will normalcy return. We have been having regular dialogues with panchayats and families of the accused and now, it is bearing results,” he said.

The Nuh police have been consistently engaging in meetings members of both communities. They have been urging for the surrender by the perpetrators of the violent incidents to the authorities. The administration has made it clear that if this cooperative action is not taken, the police will resort to other methods of addressing the situation. Meanwhile, after the bull dozer action, rumours of UP-style encounter justice have been doing rounds and accused are now coming forward to surrender.

So far, around 50 accused have surrendered themselves, seeking the safety of their lives, and sarpanches are reportedly guaranteeing the same to them.

