Nuh clashes: Cow vigilante Bittu Bajrangi granted bail

Sanjay Yadav
Gurugram, August 30
Cow vigilante Bittu Bajrangi was granted bail by a Nuh court on Wednesday. He was arrested on August 15 in connection with communal clashes that erupted in Haryana's Nuh district on July 31 and had been in jail since then.
Bajrangi alias Rajkumar was questioned in connection with a fresh FIR registered against him at Nuh's Sadar police station based on a complaint by Assistant Superintendent of Police Usha Kundu. He was arrested after questioning and sent into 14-day judicial custody in Neemka jail, Faridabad. During one day police remand, eight swords were recovered from Bajrangi's possession, police said.
Police said Bajrangi, the president of an outfit called the Goraksha Bajrang Force, was initially detained by the Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) team of Tauru for questioning.
Earlier, On August 1, an FIR was registered by Faridabad police against Bittu Bajrangi over a viral video where he was seen in saffron attire with a song with threatening lyrics playing in the background. He was then arrested by Faridabad police and was let off on bail after he had joined the investigation.
On August 25 he had applied for the bail in a city court but the court rejected his bail application. On Wednesday, after hearing his bail application, the court of judicial magistrate first class in Nuh granted bail to Bajrangi.
Nuh police spokesperson Krishan Kumar confirms that Bittu Bajrangi has been granted bail today by a Nuh court. He added that so far 60 FIRs have been registered in the Braj Mandal violence case and 305 accused have been arrested. FIR have been registered against 11 people for spreading rumours on social media and one accused has been arrested.
