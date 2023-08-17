Nuh clashes: Cow vigilante Bittu Bajrangi sent to 14-day judicial custody

Gurugram/Nuh, August 17
Cow vigilante Bittu Bajrangi, arrested in connection with communal clashes in Nuh earlier in the month, was sent to a 14-day judicial custody on Thursday, police said.
Bajrangi was produced in a Nuh court on Thursday from where he was sent to judicial custody in Neemka jail of Faridabad district, a senior police officer said.
Bittu Bajrangi alias Raj Kumar was arrested on Tuesday from Faridabad after a fresh FIR was registered against him at Nuh's Sadar Plice Sation on a complaint of Assistant Superintendent of Police Usha Kundu.
A Nuh Police spokesperson said that eight swords were recovered from Bajrangi's possession.
According to the FIR, Bajrangi, who was identified through social media posts, along with some of his unidentified supporters, had allegedly misbehaved with and threatened an ASP Kundu-led police team which had stopped them while they were carrying swords and 'trishuls' to Nalhar temple.
Bajrangi had been arrested by Faridabad Police two days after the violence in connection with another case related to the communal clashes but was released on bail after he joined the investigation. He was accused of making inflammatory speeches and brandishing weapons in public.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Punjab floods: Army, NDRF teams rescue 300 people from Kapurthala villages; 5,500 sent to relief camps in Hoshiarpur; situation grim in Rupnagar district
CM Bhagwant Mann tours flood-hit areas of Hoshiarpur distric...
Green tribunal had flagged Shimla’s vulnerability to natural disasters
A Supreme Court Bench led by Justice BR Gavai likely to exam...
Punjab inks two agreements to buy 1,200 MW solar power from SJVN
CM Bhagwant Mann said free electricity to all farmers will c...
BJP names 39 candidates for Madhya Pradesh, 21 for Chhattisgarh Assembly polls
Sitting MP Vijay Baghel to take on Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh B...
JKLF leader Yasin Malik’s wife included in Pakistan caretaker PM’s cabinet
Mishaal Hussain Malik appointed as Pakistan’s Minister for H...