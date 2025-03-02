Nuh cops arrest six in Class X paper leak case

The Nuh police arrested six accused, including two examinees, a supervisor of an examination centre, and three copying mafias for allegedly leaking a state board Class X paper in Nuh. Earlier, nine persons, including three examinees, two supervisors, and four copying mafia, were arrested for leaking a Class XII paper.

Vijay Pratap Singh, SP, Nuh, said the police would take strict action in the coming days to crack down on copying during examinations. He said that a heavy police force would be deployed to control the crowd outside examination centres. “Despite this, if crowds are seen outside examination centres, strict legal action will be taken against them. Copying will not be tolerated under any circumstances,” he added.

The spokesperson of Nuh police said that in the Class XII examination of the Haryana Education Board, which started on February 27, the question paper of English subject code B-392302 and code C-392299 was leaked at Government Senior Secondary School, Tapkan. In this regard, an FIR was registered at the Nuh Sadar police station, and nine accused were arrested. The accused were identified as three examinees, two supervisors — Rukmuddin and Shaukat Ali — and four copying mafia — Soyeb, Ikram, Sakim and Hasin.

Apart from this, a case related to the leaking of the mathematics paper for Class X at Government Senior Secondary School, Punhana, surfaced on February 28, and an FIR was registered in which six accused were arrested. The arrested accused were identified as two examinees, one supervisor (Mamta), and three copying mafia (Nazir, Adil, and Azizurahman), said a spokesperson of Nuh police.

The spokesperson said that the Nuh Deputy Commissioner had imposed Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) around the examination centres in view of the examinations. Under this, five or more people could not gather in one place.