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Home / Haryana / Nuh cow slaughter raid: Mob attacks police in Kansali, 3rd assault on law enforcement in a month

Nuh cow slaughter raid: Mob attacks police in Kansali, 3rd assault on law enforcement in a month

Two personnel injured, police vehicles damaged and a motorcycle snatched; 29 named accused and up to 40 unidentified suspects booked

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Tribune News Service
Nuh, Updated At : 12:24 PM Jul 20, 2026 IST
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A damaged police vehicle after a mob attacked a police team during a suspected illegal cow slaughter raid in Kansali village of Nuh on Sunday night.
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Nuh Police have booked 29 named individuals and up to 40 unidentified suspects after a police team came under a violent attack during a raid on a suspected illegal cow slaughter site in Kansali village late on Sunday night.

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The team, led by Sub-Inspector Mahendra Singh of the Firozpur Jhirka Crime Suppression Unit, had reached the village around 9 pm following a tip-off about suspected illegal cow slaughter near the foothills.

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During the raid, officers recovered weighing scales, butcher tools and other related equipment. However, the operation was soon disrupted after local residents gathered at the spot and confronted the police.

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The confrontation quickly turned violent as members of the crowd allegedly pelted the police team with stones, bricks and iron rods. During the clash, one of the assailants allegedly fired two to three rounds from a country-made pistol at the officers.

While no one sustained bullet injuries, two police personnel were injured in the attack. Haryana Home Guard constable Naseem suffered a serious head injury, while constable Imtiyaq sustained injuries to both hands. Both were taken to the government hospital in Mandikhera for treatment.

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The mob also smashed the windshields of two police vehicles and snatched a Home Guard constable's motorcycle, forcing the police team to retreat to prevent further escalation.

The attack marks the third such clash between local mobs and law enforcement in Nuh within a month.

Similar violent confrontations had recently erupted during police operations targeting vehicle theft gangs in Indana and cybercrime networks across the region, where officers faced heavy stone-pelting and gunfire while attempting to make arrests.

Police officials said multiple teams have been deployed across Nagina and adjoining areas to trace the named accused, identify the unidentified suspects, and recover the missing motorcycle and the illegal firearm.

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