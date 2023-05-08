Nuh cyber criminals had role in 17K cases

Tribune News Service

Sumedha Sharma

Gurugram, May 7

In what highlights the gravity of the cybercrime in Nuh, the 65 accused in police custody have so far been found to be involved in at least 17,000 cases in the NCR.

The accused, who were nabbed in a massive raid by the police in 40 villages on April 27, are being interrogated by about 40 investigators and startling revelations are being made. The investigation team has shared all technical evidence with the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) and their mobile phones have been traced to 17,000 cybercrime complaints. The installation of 800 SIM cards in these mobile phones has been tracked so far.

While Nuh SP Varun Singla has refused to comment before the conclusion of the investigation, a senior investigator revealed, “We have shared all data with I4C and so far found these men involved in 17,000 cases, but we supect the number is bigger. We will have a clear picture in two-three days. On the basis of this, we will share details with other police jurisdictions where these cases have been registered.”

The police investigation revealed that the majority of the accused were not matriculate and were passionate about KTM bikes, funky hairstyles and energy drinks. The police have recovered videos from their phones showing these men consuming crates of energy drinks to keep awake and work round the clock, and even bathing in it at times. They admitted that they had bought KTM bikes, while some of them had invested in land. Interestingly, the police revealed that after the raid, many such bikes had made it to the grey market for sale. Funky salons and big general stores stocking energy drinks, and imported wafers, at villages like Nai, Lungian Kalan, Jaimat and Jakhopur had shut shop. This has also become meme material.

“They were literally boosting the village economy as there were many modern-day hair salons, energy drink stores and makeshift petrol stations. After the raid, all have shut down and many owners are absconding,” the investigator revealed.

Gang members who escaped the raids have fled to Rajasthan and many are being traced to Alwar and Bharatpur. The police also revealed that they had found the involvement of “bought brides” of Ghamdi village in Bharatpur in arranging SIM cards for cyber frauds. The majority of these SIM cards were bought and registered in the Northeast. Investigation revealed that many men in cybercrime hotspot Ghamdi had married women from the Northeast through matrimonial agents. These women would arrange SIM cards in large numbers, up to 200.

Majority of accused not matriculate

Police investigation revealed that the majority of the accused were not matriculate and were passionate about KTM bikes, funky hairstyles and energy drinks. The police have recovered videos from their phones showing these men consuming crates of energy drinks to keep awake and work round the clock, and even bathing in it at times.