Nuh cyber criminals used code word to dupe people: Police

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, May 1

The interrogation of 59 accused, who are on police remand, has revealed the modus operandi of the cyber criminals of Nuh, who would withdraw money soon after it was credited to their account fraudulently. Their accomplices would be present near ATM booths. After receiving a signal with the code word ‘kheench le’, they would withdraw the money using ATM cards. For this, they received a commission. This was informed by the SP, Nuh, Varun Singla, who arrived at the CIA office at Nuh, and also questioned the accused.

A senior investigating officer of the CIA said they had made a list of accounts through the ATM cards that had been seized and sent them to the bank concerned for account details. Once they had the details, they would know about the total transactions.

The accused admitted that they opened most of the accounts by way of fake documents and deployed their accomplices near ATMs.

“In cybercrime cases, if anyone immediately complains to the police or contacts the cyber helpline number ‘1930’, the account is frozen in most cases. These criminals were aware of it and, therefore, instantly withdrew the money,” the investigating officer added.

A village resident said it was common to see youths on bikes roaming in areas where ATMs were situated and he had heard “kheench le” many times. “The investigation is going on and details can’t be revealed. With the assistance of 40 cybercrime experts, we are probing into the matter. A media briefing will be held soon,” the SP said.