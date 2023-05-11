Nuh cyber thugs duped 28,000 persons of Rs 100 crore across country

Sanjay Yadav

Gurugram, May 10

Coordinated raids against Nuh cyber criminals revealed that the fraudsters had been targeting people across the country. Cyber frauds to the tune of Rs 100 crore involving over 28,000 people have been unearthed during the interrogation.

“The scamsters cheated people across the country with fake SIM cards, Aadhaar cards etc and used to deposit money in fake bank accounts to avoid arrest. People from Haryana to Delhi and UP to Andaman-Nicobar have been targeted,” Nuh Superintendent of Police Varun Singla said.

The fraudsters used to lure victims with attractive offers of sale on products like bikes, cars, mobile phones etc. by posting misleading advertisements on Facebook Bazaar/OLX.

The unsuspecting victims then called the fraudsters on the given fake mobile number and the fraudsters cheated the victims on the pretext of courier charges, transportation of products etc, but the products never got delivered. They also used to post an advertisement on social media platforms offering work-from-home facilities, mainly related to packaging of Natraj Pencils and promising an earning of Rs 30,000 per month and cheated the gullible on the pretext of registration fee, packing materials, courier fee etc.

The fraudsters also checked random number series in the UPI apps to get the names of victims registered against those numbers on those apps. The fraudsters then impersonated friends and relatives of the unsuspecting victims and requested them to receive payment on their behalf. They then used to commit fraud by sending fake payment messages and get the real money transferred to their accounts before the victim found something amiss. Similarly, on the pretext of buying old coins, gullible people were duped of huge sums of money. They were also duping victims through sextortion by creating attractive profiles on social media platforms and luring victims to do video chat where they carried out screen recording of the victims in compromising positions and then extorted huge sums of money from them.

A senior investigating officer said the accused revealed that fake bank accounts, fake SIM cards, mobile phones, cash withdrawal/disbursal and technical services such as posting an advertisement on social media websites were provided by only a few handful of individuals in a village after charging their commission fee ranging from 5% to 50% of the fraud amount. They mainly used common service centres (CSCs) for cash withdrawal, while some others used ATMs installed in different villages for the same.

Singla said the cybercriminals were 18-35 years old and worked in groups of three or four. The mobile phones and SIM cards seized during the raid were also technically examined and relevant details were also sought from TSPs/ISPs, banks, NPCI, UPI intermediaries, UIDAI, Facebook, WhatsApp, etc, he added.