Nuh cybercrime crackdown: MHA portal alerts drop 52.9% after new task force action

A newly constituted Cyber Crime Task Force has begun delivering visible results in Nuh, with active alerts on the Ministry of Home Affairs’ (MHA) Pratibimb Portal declining by 52.9 per cent in June compared to March 2026, marking a significant milestone in the district’s efforts to shed its long-standing reputation as a cybercrime hotspot.

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The dedicated task force was constituted after Dr Arpit Jain, IPS, assumed charge as Superintendent of Police on April 6. Functioning under the close supervision of Additional Superintendent of Police Shashi Shekhar, IPS, the specialised unit monitors every alert generated through the MHA’s Pratibimb Portal, which tracks the locations of suspected cyber criminals. Police teams carry out prompt verification, intelligence-based field action and sustained follow-up to disrupt cybercrime networks before they can strike again.

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The campaign assumes significance as Nuh Police have so far identified 58 villages as cybercrime hotspots, many of which have figured repeatedly in investigations into organised online frauds operating across the country. Officials said the task force was created to build a strong deterrence against such criminal networks and systematically remove the district’s cybercrime hotspot tag.

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The sustained enforcement drive has resulted in a steady month-on-month decline in active Pratibimb alerts. Police data shows a 21.6 per cent decline in April, followed by 24.8 per cent in May, and another 20.2 per cent in June (up to June 27) compared to the previous month. Overall, the number of active alerts in June was 52.9 per cent lower than in March 2026, indicating a significant disruption of cybercriminal activity in the district. The alert is generated based on the location of the cybercriminal by the MHA’s portal, Pratibimb. Nuh has been identified as one of the hotspots of such cybercriminal activities. We are working to get this tag removed.

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The crackdown has also translated into stronger enforcement on the ground. Comparing the April-June 2026 period with January-March 2026, police recorded an 82.69 per cent increase in FIR registrations, a 56.41 per cent rise in arrests, a 137.8 per cent increase in seizure of SIM cards, and a 139.68 per cent jump in mobile devices recovered from suspected cyber criminals.

Officials said the policing strategy has shifted from reacting to cyber fraud complaints to proactively identifying offenders, tracking their digital footprints and dismantling organised cybercrime networks through technology-driven policing and intelligence-led operations. Every actionable input generated through the portal is monitored until its logical conclusion to ensure no lead goes unattended.

“Cyber policing is no longer reactive; it is intelligence-driven and technology-enabled. Our Cyber Crime Task Force has demonstrated that consistent monitoring, swift intervention and coordinated enforcement can significantly disrupt cybercrime networks. This momentum will continue until Nuh ceases to be a hotspot for cybercrime,” said Dr Arpit Jain, IPS, Superintendent of Police, Nuh.

Police said the district will continue strengthening inter-agency coordination, intelligence gathering and strict legal action against cyber offenders as part of its long-term strategy to eliminate organised cyber fraud and restore confidence in Nuh’s policing.