Nuh cybercriminals duped people of over Rs 100 crore, reveals investigation

Sanjay Yadav

Gurugram, April 29

The preliminary probe into the cybercrime cases in Nuh district has revealed that miscreants have so far defrauded people of over Rs 100 crore. For comprehensive investigation of cases, the Haryana Police Headquarters has sent 40 expert investigators to assist in the investigation to the district on Saturday.

Along with this, the Nuh police have also started an investigation in coordination with the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Center (I4C) into the matter.

Miscreants ran training sessions The miscreants used to run training sessions in groups. They also arranged SIM cards on fake IDs through agents and used smartphones to commit the crime. —Senior investigating officer

A total 125 hackers were apprehended in a massive operation against cybercriminals by the Haryana Police on Thursday night. Of those detained, 65 were arrested after finding their involvement in cybercrime.

“Cybercriminals have duped people of over Rs 100 crore across the country. It is a matter of probe now. It’s take time to crack such cases as it involves long process of investigation. We are questioning all 59 accused. We got 40 cybercrime experts from Haryana police who are assisting our investigators. We are also starting an investigation at large in the coordination of MHA and I4C also. We hope that the network of these cyber criminals will be broken soon,” Varun Singla, SP of Nuh told The Tribune.