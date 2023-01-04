Nuh DEO held taking Rs 20K bribe

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, January 3

The State Vigilance Bureau, Gurugram, today arrested the District Education Officer (DEO), Nuh, while accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000 in the lieu of making an order in favour of the complainant to supply material in schools.

The accused had demanded Rs 10 lakh as bribe and had already taken Rs 2 lakh from the complainant, said a Vigilance officer.

The accused DEO is identified as Ramphal Dhankhar. Earlier also, he was arrested in a corruption case in Sonepat district. An FIR has been registered against him under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

A local resident of Nuh moved to the Vigilance Bureau that DEO Ramphal Dhankhar had demanded Rs 10 lakh in lieu of making an order in his favour to supply material in schools of Nuh district. He had already taken Rs 2 lakh and was now demanding the remaining amount.

Following the complaint, a special team was formed that reached the DEO’s office and arrested him red-handed while accepting Rs 20,000 from the complainant.

“We have arrested DEO Ramphal Dhankhar and are questioning him. He will be produced in a court on Wednesday,” said Jitender Kumar, spokesperson of State Vigilance Bureau, Gurugram.

Earlier, the bureau had arrested the SDM, Hathin, and his three relatives in a case of bribery. All four were produced in a Nuh court on Tuesday from where the bureau obtained one-day remand of the SDM, while his relatives were remanded in judicial custody.

#gurugram #Nuh