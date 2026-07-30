Nuh deploys 800 police personnel for Brajmandal Jalabhishek Yatra on August 3

The district administration and police have stepped up security ahead of the Brajmandal Jalabhishek Yatra scheduled for August 3, deploying around 800 police personnel, 10 Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs) and additional security companies from outside the district to ensure the pilgrimage passes off peacefully.

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Superintendent of Police Dr Arpit Jain said additional forces would be deployed at sensitive locations, key routes and temples along the yatra route. Surveillance will be maintained from both the ground and the air, with drone teams already surveying the route to facilitate timely action against any suspicious activity.

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He said all Station House Officers (SHOs) and DSPs have been instructed to maintain strict vigilance throughout the pilgrimage.

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Jain said the police are also closely monitoring social media platforms for inflammatory or objectionable posts related to the yatra and are identifying those responsible for appropriate action. He added that action has already been taken against some social media accounts.

Coordination has also been established with police in neighbouring districts to prevent the spread of rumours or misinformation. Special surveillance is being maintained on persons accused or suspected in the communal violence that broke out during the 2023 Brajmandal Jalabhishek Yatra.

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A 100-member surveillance team, including 40 camera personnel, has been constituted to record video footage and photographs throughout the pilgrimage.

The police and district administration have also held meetings with committees of the three major temples along the route to finalise arrangements for parking, traffic management and facilities for devotees.

Deputy Commissioner Akhil Pilani said the yatra will culminate at the Pandava-era Shiv temple in Shringar village, where special monitoring arrangements will be in place. Officials from various departments will be deployed to ensure all necessary arrangements are in place.

The administration expressed hope that the yatra would send a message of communal harmony and social unity.