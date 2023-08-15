Nuh district to celebrate I-Day under drone surveillance

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, August 14

With the restoration of Internet services and relaxed curfew, Nuh will celebrate Independence Day under constant drone surveillance tomorrow.

Though the district is limping back to normalcy after the July 31 communal clashes, the local authorities don’t want to take any chances during the Independence Day celebrations, with state minister Mool Chand Sharma hoisting the flag. The district, especially ‘sensitive’ areas, will be under drone surveillance. Heavy police force has been deployed across the district, besides checking at borders and entry restrictions from the Rajasthan side.

“Security has been stepped up. Owing to the recent clashes, it is more than usual, but the situation is completely normal. We are manning the borders and checking vehicles entering Nuh. There will be 24-hour drone surveillance,” said SP Narender Bijarnia.

DC Dhirender Khadgata said Internet had been restored in the district since Sunday and curfew hours had been relaxed further. “Situation is peaceful and normal in Nuh. Like the entire country, even we will celebrate Independence Day with great vigour. Schools, banks, etc., are all functioning normally,” he stated.

Meanwhile, local MP and Union minister Rao Inderjeet Singh visited Nuh and held a meeting with officials. “Peace has been restored. The administration and police have been directed to carry on with confidence-building measures to pull both communities out of the communal trauma. We will ensure that no accused is spared and they are given the strictest punishment,” he said.

He also met the family of the deceased home guard volunteer in Gurugram. He had died during the Nuh clashes. He also appealed to the local leaders across party lines to participate in the restoration of peace and not indulge in politics.

