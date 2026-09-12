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Home / Haryana / Nuh district gets Animal Operation Theatre

Nuh district gets Animal Operation Theatre

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Tribune News Service
Nuh, Updated At : 02:45 PM Sep 12, 2026 IST
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Nuh district got its first state-of-the-art Animal Operation Theatre today, with Deputy Commissioner Akhil Pilani inaugurating the facility at the SPCA Infirmary in Shri Chetan Das Gau Samvardhan Sansthan, Sangail, in his capacity as SPCA chairman.

The move is aimed at upgrading veterinary infrastructure under the Aspirational District programme, catering to the district’s livestock population of around 3.11 lakh animals, mostly bovines and small ruminants. Animal husbandry is among the most critical subsidiary occupations in the region, with small and marginal dairy farmers depending on livestock as a key economic asset for their livelihood and socio-economic uplift.

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The new surgical unit is equipped to handle severe livestock emergencies, including traumatic injuries and critical pathologies, officials said. The administration expects the facility to bring down animal mortality rates and shield marginalised farmers from economic setbacks linked to livestock deaths, while helping stabilise dairy production across the district.

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