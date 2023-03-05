Nuh Elementary Education Officer among three nabbed in bribery case

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, March 4

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has nabbed the District Elementary Education Officer (DEEO) and two others in a bribery case.

The accused had accepted bribes in the lieu of making an order in favour of the complainant to supply material in schools. All accused were produced before a court today and ACB had taken them on a one-day remand.

The ACB said the accused have been identified as DEEO Mukash Yadav, Anuraag and Bhup Singh. The latter two are private persons involved in the bribery case along with officials of the Education Department.

It was last year, when a local moved the Vigilance Bureau, alleging that the then District Education Officer (DEO) Ramphal Dhankhar had demanded Rs 10 lakh bribe in lieu of issuing an order in his favour to supply material in Nuh schools. He had already taken Rs 2 lakh in advance and demanded the remaining amount. The DEO was arrested on January 2. Later during investigation, a principal and two others were arrested in the same case.

“We have arrested Yadav and two others. We have taken them on a one-day remand and further probe is underway,” said Jitender Kumar, spokesperson, ACB, Gurugram.

