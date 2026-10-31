Nuh farmers rent fields to waste mafia to burn industrial garbage

For many farmers in Nuh, the most profitable crop is no longer onion or wheat but garbage. Across the district, in the Aravalli belt of south Haryana, landowners are quietly renting out their fields to waste traders who truck in industrial refuse from Bhiwadi, Gurugram, Rewari and Alwar and set it alight.

The trade often begins with the soil. According to villagers, many farmers first sell the topsoil of their fields to the sand mining mafia. The pits left behind are then rented out as burning and dumping sites for industrial waste.

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“Farming does not pay any more. The costs keep rising and the returns do not. When someone offers you more for one night than the field gives in a year, people say yes,” said Ismail a farmer from Chahlka village.

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Raees Khan, another farmer from Ferozepur Jhirka, said he grew onions for decades. After one harvest, he allowed an industrialist to burn waste on his land. “I earned in a single year what I was earning from agriculture. Since then I have been doing it,” he said.

A sarpanch from Tauru said the practice is not the work of a few individuals. “There is a complete network of farmers who allow this. It is not just burning. Some are letting construction and demolition waste, the malba, be dumped in their fields,” he said.

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The money depends on the type and quantity of waste brought in. According to the sarpanch, a farmer can make anywhere between Rs 15,000 and Rs 50,000 every time waste is burnt in his field.

Residents say the cost is borne by the villages. Akhtar Alvi of Ferozepur Jhirka said the nexus runs in many villages. “In village after village this arrangement is working. We, the residents, are the ones who suffer the smoke,” he said. The villagers report poor air quality and land and soil pollution in several villages, which they link to eye, lungs and skin ailments.

The complaints have reached the district administration. Deputy Commissioner Akhil Pilani has now issued prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, banning the burning of plastic and other waste in residential and agricultural areas. The orders also bar industrial activity without prior permission from the competent authority, and the use of illegal electricity connections for such work.

The administration has said the complaints of illegal industrial activity were received from areas, including Nuh, Punhana, Taoru, Nagina, Ferozepur Jhirka, Indri and Pinangwan. It said the activity posed a serious health risk and could affect law and order and the upkeep of a clean environment.

The orders are in force from October 30 to December 29, 2026. The violators will face action under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023. The Superintendent of Police, the Additional Deputy Commissioner, subdivisional magistrates, the power utility’s Executive Engineer, the District Town Planner, municipal and block officials and the Haryana State Pollution Control Board have been asked to enforce them in their jurisdictions.