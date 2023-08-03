NUH FLARE-UP: Close shave for judge, daughter

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, August 2

Among the many victims who had a close shave during the July 31 Nuh clashes was Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) Anjali Jain, her three-year-old daughter and her staff. Anjali Jain, whose car was set on fire, hid inside a workshop at the old bus stand to save herself.

An FIR has been registered against unknown people on the complaint of Tek Chand, a processor server at a local court in Nuh. As per the complainant, at around 1 pm, Anjali Jain, her daughter, gunman Siyaram and Tek Chand had gone to SKM Medical College, Nalhar, to get some medicines in a Volkswagen car registered in the name of the ACJM. Around 2 pm, when they were returning, around 100-150 rioters attacked them near the old bus stand. The rioters were pelting stones and indulging in arson.

Stones hit the car’s rear pane and all the four occupants left the car immediately and fled. They hid at the workshop, where advocates rescued them. The next day, when Tek Chand went to check the car, he found that it had been set ablaze.

#Gurugram #Nuh