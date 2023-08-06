NUH FLARE-UP: ‘Cybercriminals wanted to destroy proof’

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 5

The state government today claimed that the attack on Nuh’s cyber police station was meant to destroy evidence collected during the April raids. In a press statement, it said the raids in Nuh district, involving 5,000 personnel in Haryana, where the police uncovered a cyber fraud worth about Rs 100 crore, highlighted the state’s accomplishment in the fight against cybercrime.

“This was the biggest-ever raid of its kind in India, in which 320 hideouts of cybercriminals spread across 14 villages in Nuh district were raided,” said the statement.

As per official data, 65 cybercriminals were arrested during the raids, with an additional 25 arrests made in the period before and after the raids. Besides this, law enforcement agencies seized a significant number of IT devices, including 66 mobile devices and five micro ATM machines. Numerous fake documents were exposed, including details of 739 fake SIM cards, 307 fake bank accounts, and 199 UPI handles. These fake documents were likely used for illegal activities.

