NUH FLARE-UP: Phone details, videos being examined to nail accused says Haryana CM

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 2

Terming the Nuh violence as unfortunate, CM Manohar Lal Khattar said the mobile dump and videos were being examined to identify those responsible for the clashes. Addressing a press conference, the CM said speaking of the findings would hamper investigation. “The dump is being examined to identify who made how many calls and to whom, while camera recordings are being studied. As many as 116 accused have been arrested and 90 detained,” he stated.

Replying to a question about Monu Manesar, the cow vigilante whose “instigative” viral video is at the centre of the controversy, Khattar said the Rajasthan Police had registered an FIR in the lynching of Nasir and Junaid earlier this year. “The Rajasthan Police have to arrest him. We are willing to assist them but, at present, we do not have any clue about his whereabouts,” he said.

On the situation at Nuh, Khattar said at present 20 companies of the central paramilitary forces were deputed in the state and the government had asked for three more companies. “Of the 20, 14 have been deployed at Nuh, three at Palwal, two in Faridabad and one in Gurugram,” he said.

In order to prevent the reoccurrence of such an incident, a battalion of the IRB consisting of around 1,000 personnel would be permanently deployed at Nuh. The battalion headquarters of the 2nd IRB has been shifted from the police complex, Bhondsi, to Nuh district.

Besides, while further widening the scope of the Police Enforcement Bureau, it had been decided to entrust the bureau with the responsibility of cow protection at Nuh. Hundred police personnel would be deployed for the purpose, he stated.

Replying to a question about Congress MLA Mamman Khan’s now viral video, where he is stating that Monu Manesar would not be allowed to enter Mewat, during a discussion in the Haryana Vidhan Sabha, the CM said the video was in his knowledge, but he would not like to comment on any issue until investigations were complete. He said six people had lost their lives in the clashes, including two home guard jawans.

Appealing to people not to pay heed to rumours and to maintain social harmony, the CM said the government’s priority was to restore peace. No SIT was needed to investigate the matter as the DGP, ADGP, CID and ADGP, Law and Order, had been sent to Nuh and were constantly monitoring the situation, he stated.

Panel to scan social media platforms

Home Minister Anil Vij said on Wednesday that the state government had formed a three-member committee to monitor social media activities since July 21 for their possible role in Nuh violence. All social media platforms would be thoroughly scanned for any provocative post, he added

The committee would take appropriate legal action against individuals found spreading feeling of hatred or misinformation, Vij said adding action would be taken against Monu Manesar, if his role was found in the Nuh violence

Will act against hate-mongers A close vigil is being kept on social media and strict action will be taken against those making hate speeches. Data of people spreading propaganda is also being collected and action will be taken against them. — Manohar Lal, CM

