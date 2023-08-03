Uneasy calm in Nuh, Gurugram; 116 arrested for violence, toll 6

Tribune News Service

Sumedha Sharma

Gurugram, August 2

With targeted arson being reported from at least three locations of Gurugram last night, the situation in the communal violence-hit district along with Nuh remained peaceful but tense today as the Haryana Police ensured strict curbs and heavy presence of security personnel.

Sec 144 now in 9 districts

net ban extended till Aug 5

four held for imam’s murder

Curfew eased in Nuh for 2 hrs

bid to torch 2 mosques in nuh

Alert in adjoining R’sthan, UP

The curfew in Nuh was relaxed for two hours even as a majority of the people chose to stay indoors. The internet ban has been extended till August 5 in Nuh, Sohna, Pataudi, Manesar, Palwal and Faridabad.

SC allows VHP rallies but says no hate talk The SC on Wednesday refused to stay VHP and Bajrang Dal protests in Delhi-NCR even as it ordered enhanced deployment of forces in sensitive areas and installation of CCTV cameras to ensure there was no violence or hate speech

The toll in the violence, which erupted after a Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) ‘yatra’ (procession) was targeted in Nuh on July 31, has climbed to six with one more injured succumbing to injuries. The Nuh police continued raids across villages and have confirmed the arrest of 116 accused in 44 FIRs lodged so far.

Director General of Police PK Agarwal, who was in Gurugram today, said the FIRs would be investigated by special investigation teams (SITs) with each handling around eight cases. He said a SIT would also probe the provocative videos of cow vigilantes, including Monu Manesar who is currently in hiding.

Agarwal said 15 FIRs had been registered in connection with the communal violence in Gurugram and four persons had been arrested for the imam’s murder. Back from leave, Nuh SP Varun Singla has roped in a special team to conduct video analytics to identify the accused.

Section 144, already in force in Nuh, Gurugram, Faridabad, Palwal, Rewari, Jhajjar, Sonepat and Panipat, was extended to ninth district Mahendragarh today. The section has also been imposed in neighbouring Alwar and Bharatpur in Rajasthan while the Uttar Pradesh Government too has sounded an alert in vulnerable districts.

“There were isolated instances of torching of scrap shops in three areas last night, but timely intervention helped normalise the situation. The vulnerable sections are being pacified. We urge all not to spread any rumours,” said Gurugram DC Nishant Yadav.

Two companies of the RAF along with the local police carried out flag marches in Pataudi, Sohna and Badshahpur. The schools and offices were opened, but a majority of the people opted for work or “study from home” formats. The Muslim migrants continued to be panicky claiming to have either been asked to vacate their rented accommodations allegedly by Hindu outfits or being locked inside by landlords over safety concerns.

Meanwhile, Bhondsi resident Pradeep Sharma was the sixth casualty of the Nuh violence. The Bajrang Dal’s Gurugram convener, the 32-year-old succumbed to his injuries at Delhi’s Safdarjung hospital.

RAF, police hold flag march in Pataudi, Sohna, Badshahpur

