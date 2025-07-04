DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana
Home / Haryana / Nuh gets dedicated mining unit, four illegal roads shut down

Nuh gets dedicated mining unit, four illegal roads shut down

DC orders disciplinary action against officials aiding mining mafia
article_Author
Sumedha Sharma
Tribune News Service
Gurugram, Updated At : 02:45 AM Jul 04, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

After nearly two decades of appeals, Nuh district — one of the worst-affected regions by illegal mining in Haryana — has finally got a dedicated mining unit. Simultaneously, the local administration has ordered the closure of four roads allegedly constructed by illegal miners and wrongly regularised under the consolidation process.

Advertisement

The twin measures, authorities say, are aimed at curbing rampant illegal mining in the Aravalli hills.

“We had long been seeking a dedicated unit for a district which is worst impacted by mining. It has been approved,” said Deputy Commissioner Vishram Kumar Meena.

Advertisement

“Similarly, to uproot any possibility of mining mafia sneaking into Nuh and quarrying stones, we have cancelled roads regularised under the Consolidation Act,” he added.

The Mines & Geology Department has begun the posting and transfer of officers to staff the new unit. It will include a mining officer, an assistant mining engineer, four additional mining guards and a data entry operator.

Advertisement

Until now, Nuh fell under the Gurugram mining circle and had just three mining guards and one officer for a vast and porous mining zone spread across districts. Officers for the new setup are being deputed from Gurugram, Rewari and Bhiwani.

In a related development, the DC’s court took suo motu cognisance and ordered compensation to farmers in Basai Meo village whose standing crops were damaged due to the construction of illegal roads by miners. The court found evidence of collusion by the former sarpanch and recommended disciplinary action against the then District Revenue and Consolidation Officer.

The roads were cancelled and compensation is to be recovered from the erring officials.

Despite repeated bans, illegal mining continues to plague Nuh’s Aravallis. The issue drew national outrage in 2022, when a Haryana Police DSP was murdered while attempting to stop a truck carrying illegally mined stones. The state adopted a zero-tolerance policy, which saw temporary success, but illegal mining resurged in 2024, with miners now allegedly blasting hills and building illegal roads with support from some locals and officials.

The Supreme Court recently pulled up the Haryana Government for failing to control the illegal activity. In the past three months, the administration has registered 31 FIRs, seized 59 trucks, penalised 31 overloaded vehicles, booked three individuals for illegal mining and collected fines totaling Rs 14.3 lakh, including Rs 8.6 lakh for mining violations and Rs 5.7 lakh for illegal storage of mined stock.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts