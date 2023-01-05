Nuh gets hi-tech camera system to check crime

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, January 4

The Nuh police have got automatic number-plate recognition (ANPR) camera system. It was inaugurated by M Ravi Kiran, IG, South range, at the Drishyam Kendra set up at police control room, Nuh.

The ANPR camera system will keep a record of vehicle numbers, make and colour in the database which has multiple uses in crime detection, traffic enforcement and tracing stolen vehicles.

“With the help of new technology and facilities, Nuh police will be able to keep a close watch on crime and criminals. Crime will be curbed and criminals will be traced with this new technique,” said M Ravi Kiran, IG South range, while inaugurating the system.

According to the police, these 10 ANPR cameras along with 44 PTZ (pan-tilt-zoom) cameras now total 54 cameras that provide their feed to the Drishyam Kendra.

“It’s an add-on to the 44 PTZ cameras installed in February last year. We have already started postal challans through this system and have issued 47 postal challans in the past two days. So far, the major focus in postal challan is on driving without helmet, seatbelt, number plate without HSRP and triple riding,” said Varun Singla, Superintendent of Police, Nuh.

Singla added that the system has a database of 12,000 stolen vehicles in order to identify these and send SMS alert to the next immediate check-post from where the vehicle is located by the camera system. The SMS alert will provide requisite details to the check-post staff to apprehend the

stolen vehicles.