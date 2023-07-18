Nuh girls to press for women’s varsity as CM visits town today

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, July 17

With CM Manohar Lal Khattar slated to visit Nuh tomorrow, thousands of girls want him to grant their long-pending wish — a women’s university.

The girls of over 300 villages supported by the local panchayat have already moved the PMO and Haryana CM seeking realisation of ‘Beti Padhao’ (teach the girl child) in an area that requires it the most.

Will revolutionise entire district Women here are among the most backward. If this wish is granted, it will revolutionise the entire district. We have written to PMO and CM for help. Sunil Jaglan, Social Activist

Nuh district figures amongst one of the most backward districts of the country with poor female literacy rate. Due to conservative background, sending girls to coeducational institutions or away from homes are still taboo. This leads to over 60 per cent of girls dropping out after school and not pursuing graduation.

So, they have joined hands and demanded a university.

The girls have even approached the local panchayats that too are convinced about the demand. They have taken up the cause and written to the PMO, seeking help.

“My cousin, whose father is a lawyer in Nuh city, scored way less than me in graduation. But she was sent to AMU. Going there is a complete no in our village. I am meritorious and ambitious. I want to pursue PhD but with no access to post-graduation, I won’t be able to do it. In Nuh, graduation is just a way to get dowry reduced. Having a university in Nuh will change things for women. We are going from panchayat to panchayat seeking support to get the CM and PM to fulfil our demand,” says Rubika of Jalal Ferozpur.

Social activist and founder of ‘Selfie with Daughter’ campaign Sunil Jaglan is spearheading the cause. Nuh is the district where ‘Beti Padao, Beti Bachao’ is most required, he says.

The girls are getting support from women sarpanches. “Getting an educated woman sarpanch, even a matriculate, has changed the fate of many villages. Imagine what we can do when our girls become post-graduate,” adds Arsina, sarpanch of Muradbad.

#Gurugram #Manohar Lal Khattar #Nuh