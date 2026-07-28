Nuh grievance panel orders SIT in alleged rape case

The District Grievance Committee meeting at Nuh, Haryana, chaired by Revenue Minister Vipul Goel on Monday, ordered a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the alleged rape of a woman at a One Stop Centre, even as a heated exchange between Ferozepur Jhirka MLA Mamman Khan and BJP’s former candidate Naseem Ahmed over a complaint disrupted proceedings.

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Of the 14 complaints listed for hearing, 11 were resolved on the spot, while three were deferred to the next meeting. Necessary directions were issued on pending cases, and SITs were ordered in two of them, including the alleged rape case. The minister directed that the probe be completed and a report submitted within a stipulated time frame.

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The meeting, however, turned tense when a complaint pertaining to water and cancer from Rigad village in Ferozepur Jhirka block, came up for discussion. Mamman Khan and Naseem Ahmed got into an argument, each pressing their own position on the drinking water crisis and pending development works in the area. The situation was brought under control after the minister and senior officials intervened.

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On the complaint that contaminated water in the village was causing cancer cases, officials told the committee that testing of water samples had found no irregularities. Health screenings of 62 people suspected to be at risk were also carried out, and no symptoms of cancer were found, they said.

A separate complaint regarding an allegedly botched leg operation on a child was also raised at the meeting. The health department has been asked to submit a detailed inquiry report, with directions for necessary action once the findings are in.

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The committee also took up complaints related to government schools, including illegal encroachment on school land, missing boundary walls, and hazards from high-tension power lines on or near school premises. The District Education Officer and concerned departments have been directed to inspect all schools within a month and submit a report.