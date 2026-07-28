DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM CWG 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Haryana / Nuh grievance panel orders SIT in alleged rape case

Nuh grievance panel orders SIT in alleged rape case

MLA, former BJP candidate clash over water crisis at village

article_Author
Sumedha Sharma
Tribune News Service
Gurugram, Updated At : 01:38 AM Jul 28, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Representational photo. iStock
Advertisement

The District Grievance Committee meeting at Nuh, Haryana, chaired by Revenue Minister Vipul Goel on Monday, ordered a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the alleged rape of a woman at a One Stop Centre, even as a heated exchange between Ferozepur Jhirka MLA Mamman Khan and BJP’s former candidate Naseem Ahmed over a complaint disrupted proceedings.

Advertisement

Of the 14 complaints listed for hearing, 11 were resolved on the spot, while three were deferred to the next meeting. Necessary directions were issued on pending cases, and SITs were ordered in two of them, including the alleged rape case. The minister directed that the probe be completed and a report submitted within a stipulated time frame.

Advertisement

The meeting, however, turned tense when a complaint pertaining to water and cancer from Rigad village in Ferozepur Jhirka block, came up for discussion. Mamman Khan and Naseem Ahmed got into an argument, each pressing their own position on the drinking water crisis and pending development works in the area. The situation was brought under control after the minister and senior officials intervened.

Advertisement

On the complaint that contaminated water in the village was causing cancer cases, officials told the committee that testing of water samples had found no irregularities. Health screenings of 62 people suspected to be at risk were also carried out, and no symptoms of cancer were found, they said.

A separate complaint regarding an allegedly botched leg operation on a child was also raised at the meeting. The health department has been asked to submit a detailed inquiry report, with directions for necessary action once the findings are in.

Advertisement

The committee also took up complaints related to government schools, including illegal encroachment on school land, missing boundary walls, and hazards from high-tension power lines on or near school premises. The District Education Officer and concerned departments have been directed to inspect all schools within a month and submit a report.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts