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Home / Haryana / Nuh grievance panel orders SIT probe in rape case; MLA, ex-BJP candidate clash over Ringad water crisis

Nuh grievance panel orders SIT probe in rape case; MLA, ex-BJP candidate clash over Ringad water crisis

Necessary directions were issued on pending cases, and SITs were ordered for two of them, including the alleged rape case at the One Stop Centre

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Tribune News Service
Gurugram, Updated At : 09:20 PM Jul 27, 2026 IST
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The District Grievance Committee meeting in Nuh, chaired by Revenue Minister Vipul Goel on Monday, ordered a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe an alleged rape of a woman at a One Stop Centre, even as a heated exchange between Firozpur Jhirka MLA Mamman Khan and BJP’s former candidate Naseem Ahmed over a drinking water and cancer complaint in Ringad village disrupted proceedings.

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Of the 14 complaints listed for hearing, 10 fresh and four carried over from earlier sittings, 11 were resolved on the spot, while three were deferred to the next meeting. Necessary directions were issued on pending cases, and SITs were ordered for two of them, including the alleged rape case at the One Stop Centre, which public representatives at the meeting demanded be investigated fairly with strict action against the guilty.

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The minister directed that the probe be completed and a report submitted within a stipulated timeframe.

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The meeting turned tense when the water and cancer complaint from Rigad village in Firozpur Jhirka block came up for discussion.

MLA Mamman Khan and Naseem Ahmed got into a sharp argument, each pressing their own position on the drinking water crisis and pending development works in the area. The situation was brought under control only after the minister and senior officials intervened.

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On the substance of the Ringad complaint that contaminated water in the village was causing cancer cases officials told the committee that testing of water source samples had found no irregularities. Health screenings of 62 people suspected to be at risk were also carried out, and no symptoms of cancer were found among them, officials said.

A separate complaint regarding an allegedly botched leg operation on a child was also raised at the meeting. The health department has been asked to submit a detailed inquiry report, with directions for necessary action once the findings are in.

The committee also took up a string of complaints related to government schools, including illegal encroachment on school land, missing boundary walls, and hazards from high-tension power lines and transformers on or near school premises. The District Education Officer and concerned departments have been directed to inspect all schools within a month and submit a comprehensive report.

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