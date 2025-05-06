Nuh homeguard wins Rs 4 crore in fantasy league

A home guard in Nuh district of Haryana has hit a jackpot of Rs 4 crore by wagering Rs 39 on his team in a fantasy league cricket game on May 4.

Ghanshyam Prajapati, 33, posted at Punhana Sadar police station, formed a dream team ahead of the marquee RCB vs CSK clash in the ongoing IPL season on the evening of May 3.

"When I woke up the next morning and checked my phone around 6:30 am, I had won. I couldn't believe myself. I have been putting money on fantasy league for some time now but had never won such a big amount. It is an occasional thing," he said with a shy smile.

Explaining the rules of the game, Prajapati said, "A contestant has to form a team of their chosen players, keeping a few combinations in mind, and garner points. I got 1,378 points," he said proudly.

When asked how he got addicted to this game, Prajapati disconnected the phone call.

His neighbours and well-wishers started garlanding him and his family members as the news spread in the area.

Colleagues in the police department are still a bit circumspect, waiting for the money to be credited into his account.

Prajapati will have to pay 30 per cent taxes on his jackpot, effectively pocketing somewhere around Rs 2.30 crore.