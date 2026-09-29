Nuh hospital performs free jaw reconstruction surgery on cancer patient

In stark contrast to its image of being deprived of staff and infrastructure, doctors at Shaheed Hasan Khan Mewati Government Medical College (SHKM GMC), Nuh, have performed a 12-hour microvascular jaw reconstruction surgery on a cancer patient free of cost. The institute says it is the first such surgery done solely by oral and maxillofacial surgeons at a government institution in Haryana.

The Department of Dentistry carried out the procedure, known as free fibular microvascular graft reconstruction, on September 15. The patient, a 46-year-old man, was suffering from advanced jaw cancer. The surgery was led by Dr Sunil Kumar and Dr Nitesh Chhikara, with Dr Vijaylaxmy and Dr Divyank.

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The team first removed the tumour and carried out a radical neck dissection. They then reconstructed the jawline to restore functions such as speech and swallowing.

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In the technique, surgeons harvest a piece of the fibula, the bone of the lower leg, along with its blood vessels. Using microscopic sutures, the leg vessels are joined to those in the neck. This restores blood supply to the new jaw bone, which helps the graft survive and integrate over the long term.

The hospital said the patient started eating and walking within a week of the operation.

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Dr Ravinder Singh, Dr Himanshu Shekhawat, Dr Deepika and Dr Komal assisted in the surgery. The anaesthesia team was led by Dr Amit Choudhary, Head of the Department, and Dr Kiran, with Dr Pooja, Dr Asif, Dr Rohit, Dr Anish, Dr Amit, Dr Prabhjot, Dr Gaurav, Dr Shantanu and Dr Suman monitoring the patient throughout.

Congratulating the team, SHKM GMC Director Dr Mukesh Kumar said the surgery was a leap forward for tertiary healthcare in the Mewat region. He praised Dr Amita Sharma, Head of the Dentistry Department, and Dr Choudhary for performing the procedure with precision.

“This milestone reflects our unwavering commitment to bringing the highest global standards of medical and surgical care directly to the public, ensuring that complex, life-saving cancer rehabilitation is accessible right here at SHKM GMC,” Dr Kumar said.