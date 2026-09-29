DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Haryana / Nuh hospital performs free jaw reconstruction surgery on cancer patient

Nuh hospital performs free jaw reconstruction surgery on cancer patient

article_Author
Sumedha Sharma
Tribune News Service
Nuh, Updated At : 01:51 AM Sep 29, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Doctors with the patient at Shaheed Hasan Khan Mewati Government Medical College, Nuh.
Advertisement

In stark contrast to its image of being deprived of staff and infrastructure, doctors at Shaheed Hasan Khan Mewati Government Medical College (SHKM GMC), Nuh, have performed a 12-hour microvascular jaw reconstruction surgery on a cancer patient free of cost. The institute says it is the first such surgery done solely by oral and maxillofacial surgeons at a government institution in Haryana.

The Department of Dentistry carried out the procedure, known as free fibular microvascular graft reconstruction, on September 15. The patient, a 46-year-old man, was suffering from advanced jaw cancer. The surgery was led by Dr Sunil Kumar and Dr Nitesh Chhikara, with Dr Vijaylaxmy and Dr Divyank.

Advertisement

The team first removed the tumour and carried out a radical neck dissection. They then reconstructed the jawline to restore functions such as speech and swallowing.

Advertisement

In the technique, surgeons harvest a piece of the fibula, the bone of the lower leg, along with its blood vessels. Using microscopic sutures, the leg vessels are joined to those in the neck. This restores blood supply to the new jaw bone, which helps the graft survive and integrate over the long term.

The hospital said the patient started eating and walking within a week of the operation.

Advertisement

Dr Ravinder Singh, Dr Himanshu Shekhawat, Dr Deepika and Dr Komal assisted in the surgery. The anaesthesia team was led by Dr Amit Choudhary, Head of the Department, and Dr Kiran, with Dr Pooja, Dr Asif, Dr Rohit, Dr Anish, Dr Amit, Dr Prabhjot, Dr Gaurav, Dr Shantanu and Dr Suman monitoring the patient throughout.

Congratulating the team, SHKM GMC Director Dr Mukesh Kumar said the surgery was a leap forward for tertiary healthcare in the Mewat region. He praised Dr Amita Sharma, Head of the Dentistry Department, and Dr Choudhary for performing the procedure with precision.

“This milestone reflects our unwavering commitment to bringing the highest global standards of medical and surgical care directly to the public, ensuring that complex, life-saving cancer rehabilitation is accessible right here at SHKM GMC,” Dr Kumar said.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts