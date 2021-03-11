Nuh legislator alleges threat by cow vigilante

Tribune News Service

Sumedha Sharma

Gurugram, August 11

Ferozpur Jhirka MLA Mamman Khan has lodged a police complaint against an unidentified “gau rakshak” (cow vigilante) for allegedly threatening him. He has also written to the CM and the DGP saying they will be responsible if anything happened to him.

“I have received a video clip via WhatsApp showing an unidentified cow vigilante threatening me. Kindly register an FIR and initiate action against him. If anything happens to me, you shall be responsible for the same,” the MLA said in his complaint.

The video shows the accused asking Khan to shun hypocrisy and help in checking cow slaughter in Mewat. “If you have to stay here, you will have to say Vande Matram. We will set you right in our ‘Vidhan Sabha’ on September 4,” the accused says.

Nuh SP Varun Singla said they were analysing the video to identify the accused. No FIR has been registered so far.

Gau rakshak leader Shrikant Marore said the video was in response to Khan’s submissions in the Vidhan Sabha. “Cow slaughter is illegal and those involved in it should not be patronised. In the Vidhan Sabha, Khan ridiculed action against such criminals. We will take some strong decisions at ‘Gau Rakshak Vidhan Sabha’ on September 4,” he said.