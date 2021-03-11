Nuh MC ex-secretary held in 2018 graft case

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, August 20

The police have arrested the former secretary of the Nuh Municipal Committee (MC) in a 2018 corruption case.

The police said the accused, identified as Mahender Singh, had embezzled over Rs 1 crore through fake bills.

The matter came to light in 2018, when Shamim Ahemad of ward number 4 filed a complaint, saying the development works were completed in 2014-2015 and its payment of Rs 1.12 crore was done, but the same amount was released again via fake bills. A case was registered against then MC chairperson Seema Singla, secretary Mahender Singh and contractor Maksood Ahemad in 2018.

An RTI was filed by Shamim, who then approached the police and the administration in 2018. In the RTI, it was revealed that road work was completed in wards 4, 7 and 12 in 2014-15 and the then MC chairperson, Harshit Gupta, released the payment of over Rs 1 crore but in 2018, the same amount was given to the contractor on fake bills by Seema. “The accused was produced in a city court, which sent him to three-day police remand,” said Kamal Singh, IO, economic offence wing, Nuh police.