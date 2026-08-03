Nuh on high alert, 2,000 police personnel deployed ahead of Jalabhishek Yatra

The Nuh district administration and police said on Sunday that all arrangements for a peaceful and secure conduct of the Brij Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra, set to be taken out on Monday, have been finalised, with nearly 2,000 police personnel deployed across the district.

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IG (South Range, Rewari) OP Narwal, along with Deputy Commissioner Akhil Pilani, Superintendent of Police Dr Arpit Jain and nodal officer and Additional Deputy Commissioner Jyoti, led a flag march on Sunday along the yatra route — from Nalhadeshwar Temple in Nuh to Jhirkeshwar Temple in Ferozepur Jhirka and Singeshwar Temple in Singar, Punhana.

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Speaking to the media, the IG said extensive security arrangements had been made to maintain law and order during the yatra. Besides the police personnel on the ground, 13 DSPs would be on duty across different sectors to monitor the security situation, with additional reserve forces kept on standby in Rewari and other districts for immediate deployment, if required.

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The Deputy Commissioner said the administration had appointed 19 Duty Magistrates for the yatra, with eight more in reserve. He clarified that no decision had been taken to suspend Internet services in the district, though meat shops along the yatra route would remain closed on the orders of the administration. Drinking water arrangements would be made at multiple points along the route.

Helpline number 01267-274610 has been set up at the Mini Secretariat to assist residents.

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The district administration has also imposed a temporary ban, under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, on the sale of petrol and diesel in open bottles, cans or other containers, effective from 6 am on August 1 to midnight on August 3. Diesel supply to generators at mobile towers and other essential services has been exempted from the restriction.

The SP has issued a separate advisory for heavy vehicle drivers, directing traffic between Alwar, Sohna, Gurugram and Ferozepur Jhirka to be diverted via the KMP Expressway and Mumbai Expressway until the yatra concludes.