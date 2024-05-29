Nuh parched, MLA wants water to be released in Gurgaon canal

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 28

Nuh MLA and Deputy Leader of Congress Legislature Party (CLP) Aftab Ahmed today held a meeting with Principal Chief Secretary to Chief Minister RK Khullar at the Haryana Secretariat, where he raised the demand of releasing water in the Gurgaon Canal.

“The Uttar Pradesh government has stopped the canal water of Nuh, Palwal, Gurgaon and Faridabad districts, due to which the people of these districts are suffering,” said Ahmed.

Ahmed also held a meeting with Devendra Singh, Irrigation Adviser to the Chief Minister, IAS Pankaj Aggarwal and Virendra Singh, Engineer-in-Chief, Irrigation Department. He has also submitted a written demand letter to the Principal Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister.

Ahmed said normal life was being affected due to the scorching heat in the state, hence it was wrong to stop the water supply in Nuh-Faridabad-Palwal districts. “This is a very serious matter, which is affecting farmers as well as villagers.” The Deputy leader of CLP said the farmers and local people of Nuh district had apprised him that water was not being supplied for irrigation because the department had stopped releasing water into the canal for the last four days. “They are facing a lot of problems,” he added.

Ahmed said Haryana’s share of water was being sent to Uttar Pradesh, mainly Nuh-Palwal-Faridabad-Gurgaon districts had been affected, apart from this, the canal water is also being used as potable water in some districts of Rajasthan. He told the officials that due to the heatwave and high temperature, the water demand had increased in entire Haryana, but instead of increasing the supply, stopping it was wrong and inhumane, due to which humans, animals and birds were being affected.

Ahmed has insisted on releasing water into the canals with immediate effect. The MLA has also asked that the ponds in the villages be filled with water. The officials assured the MLA that water supply in the canals would be released as soon as possible.

