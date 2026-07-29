Nuh: Performer suffocates to death in underground 'Samadhi' live act

A 27-year-old performer suffocated to death during a buried alive stunt at a travelling bicycle circus in Khori village in Nuh district.

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Left in a sealed sack inside an underground pit for roughly three days during a live Samadhi act, the performer was unresponsive when he was taken out. Police handed over the body to his kin after the post-mortem and launched an investigation.

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According to the police, the performer was identified as Deepak, a resident of Gaunchi village in Faridabad. He was one of the organisers of a travelling bicycle circus that had set itself up on a vacant plot at Khori village in Tauru area of Nuh district.

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Before the burial act, Deepak performed a series of cycling stunts on a moving bicycle to entertain the crowd.

The finale was his “live Samadhi,” where he got into the sack, lowered himself into a specially-dug pit, covered under mounds of soil.

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A senior police officer said that during investigation, it was revealed that Deepak got into the pit on Thursday, but died of suffocation.

Although he was immediately rushed to the hospital, doctors declared him brought dead.

“Although preliminary investigations suggest suffocation within the soil as the likely cause, the final picture will only become clear after the post-mortem report is received. We are investigating the matter,” said inspector Rajesh Kumar, SHO of Tauru Sadar police station.

Nuh DC Akhil Pilani said that such stunts are illegal and the administration would examine how a life-threatening event like this was organised without permission.