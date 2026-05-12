Nuh POCSO court awards 20-year RI to man for raping minor in 2023

The Fast-Track Special POCSO court in Nuh, presided over by Additional Sessions Judge Dr Ashu Sanjeev Tinjan, on Monday sentenced an accused to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for raping a minor in 2023. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 40,000, and failure to pay the fine will result in additional imprisonment.

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According to a police spokesperson, a case was registered at the Bichhor police station on April 23, 2023, based on a complaint from the victim’s family. The complainant alleged that the accused, along with his brother, abducted the minor girl from her home at night. The victim was later recovered from the courtyard of the accused’s house. The family alleged that the accused raped her at gunpoint and threatened to kill her if she told anyone about the incident. The complainant further alleged that when family members reached the accused’s house to take the victim, they were beaten.

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The police registered a case under various sections of the IPC and POCSO Act and launched an investigation. The police arrested the accused and sent him to judicial custody. During the investigation, Nuh police collected medical reports, witness statements, and other crucial evidence and submitted them in court.

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“During the trial, the prosecution presented evidence convincingly, resulting in the court convicting the accused. On Monday, the court sentenced the accused to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine. The court ordered that the period spent by the convict in judicial custody be set off against the sentence,” added the spokesperson of the Nuh police.