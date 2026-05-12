icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Haryana / Nuh POCSO court awards 20-year RI to man for raping minor in 2023

Nuh POCSO court awards 20-year RI to man for raping minor in 2023

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 40,000, and failure to pay the fine will result in additional imprisonment

article_Author
Sanjay Yadav
Gurugram, Updated At : 08:17 PM May 12, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

The Fast-Track Special POCSO court in Nuh, presided over by Additional Sessions Judge Dr Ashu Sanjeev Tinjan, on Monday sentenced an accused to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for raping a minor in 2023. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 40,000, and failure to pay the fine will result in additional imprisonment.

Advertisement

According to a police spokesperson, a case was registered at the Bichhor police station on April 23, 2023, based on a complaint from the victim’s family. The complainant alleged that the accused, along with his brother, abducted the minor girl from her home at night. The victim was later recovered from the courtyard of the accused’s house. The family alleged that the accused raped her at gunpoint and threatened to kill her if she told anyone about the incident. The complainant further alleged that when family members reached the accused’s house to take the victim, they were beaten.

Advertisement

The police registered a case under various sections of the IPC and POCSO Act and launched an investigation. The police arrested the accused and sent him to judicial custody. During the investigation, Nuh police collected medical reports, witness statements, and other crucial evidence and submitted them in court.

Advertisement

“During the trial, the prosecution presented evidence convincingly, resulting in the court convicting the accused. On Monday, the court sentenced the accused to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine. The court ordered that the period spent by the convict in judicial custody be set off against the sentence,” added the spokesperson of the Nuh police.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts