Nuh police arrest 11 cyber criminals in three cases

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, October 19

The Nuh police today arrested 11 fraudsters involved in three cases of different kinds of online frauds. As many as 14 mobile phones and some equipment were seized from their possession.

According to DSP Surender Kinha, a cybercrime team, led by SI Sudhir, arrested Shabir, Rahul, Sohail, Umar Mohammad and Ashrad, residents of Sukhpuri village. They allegedly duped people by placing advertisements on their fake Facebook and Instagram accounts in the name of packing pencils and providing jobs.

In another case, a team of the cybercrime police station, Nuh, led by SI Gopal, arrested Azad, Kasif and Jamshed, residents of Jaitlaka village; Rizwan of Bisru village; and Abid of Thek village. Six mobiles and some SIM cards were seized from their possession.

Meanwhile, another team arrested Mustafa, a resident of Sidhrawat village in, Nuh and seized a mobile phone.

“We are questioning the accused and will take them in police remand after producing them in a city court tomorrow,” said Krishan Kumar, a police spokesperson.

