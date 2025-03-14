DT
Home / Haryana / Nuh police arrest truck driver with illicit liquor

Nuh police arrest truck driver with illicit liquor

Accused held after 677 boxes of liquor worth Rs 70 lakh were found inside vehicle
Our Correspondent
Gurugram, Updated At : 04:17 AM Mar 14, 2025 IST
The accused in police custody with the seized liquor.
Over 600 cartons of illicit liquor were seized by the Nuh police last night on the Alwar-Delhi road.

Police officials said the liquor, being transported in a truck, was discovered after a tip-off and the truck driver was arrested. An FIR has been registered at the Nuh-Sadar police station.

According to the police, the CIA, a team from the Nuh police was conducting a patrol on Wednesday night when they received information about a truck carrying illegal liquor.

Acting on the tip-off, the team set up a barricade on the Alwar-Delhi road. Shortly after, the truck arrived and was signalled to stop.

A senior police officer said the truck driver halted the vehicle a short distance before the barricade.

He added upon searching the truck, the police at the barricade found 677 boxes of illegal liquor, which were being smuggled from Ludhiana, using fake bills.

The police said the liquor was concealed between sacks of rice and peanut powder, adding the estimated value of the illicit liquor is around Rs 70 lakh.

The truck driver — identified as Moolaram from Badmer, Rajasthan — was arrested. He revealed, in collusion with the truck owner and accountant Kamlesh from Jodhpur, he had loaded the liquor consignment in Ludhiana and was transporting it to Jodhpur. “We are now investigating to identify the larger network behind this illegal liquor smuggling operation,” said Inspector Jungsher, in charge of CIA, Nuh.

